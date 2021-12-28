Intrust Bank NA Sells 145 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Intrust Bank NA lowered its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Cintas were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 26.0% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 7.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 4.8% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Cintas by 1.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,981,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the third quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTAS. Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cintas from $365.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $428.00.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $442.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.48. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $314.62 and a one year high of $461.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $437.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $406.05.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

In other Cintas news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total value of $8,546,004.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total transaction of $7,871,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,392 shares of company stock valued at $17,617,203. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

