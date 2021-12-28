Intrust Bank NA Sells 216 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Intrust Bank NA lessened its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ opened at $65.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $66.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.94 and its 200 day moving average is $61.96. The stock has a market cap of $91.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.73%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $78,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

