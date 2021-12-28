Intrust Bank NA Sells 301 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Intrust Bank NA cut its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $100.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.09. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $102.27. The firm has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total transaction of $1,108,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $226,499.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 869,968 shares of company stock worth $82,018,976. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.90.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

