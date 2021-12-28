Intrust Bank NA Sells 466 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Intrust Bank NA lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,492,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,128,000 after acquiring an additional 857,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after buying an additional 1,632,893 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,188,000 after buying an additional 1,746,707 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,261,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,266,000 after buying an additional 235,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,041,000 after buying an additional 13,338,202 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,204,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $1,502,770.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $161.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.54. The company has a market cap of $391.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $161.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

