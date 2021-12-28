Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) Shares Bought by Diversified LLC

Diversified LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,091 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up approximately 11.3% of Diversified LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Diversified LLC owned about 288.79% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $21,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 45.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 14,234 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $543,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 316.1% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 10,585 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 232.7% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 46,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 32,763 shares during the period.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $165.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.91. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $122.33 and a 52 week high of $167.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.