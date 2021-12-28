Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by PRW Wealth Management LLC

PRW Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 461.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,891 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.9% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 102.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 400,626 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.1% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 106.6% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $403.43. The stock had a trading volume of 377,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,678,712. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $297.45 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $391.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $373.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.