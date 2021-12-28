Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Total Investment Management Inc.

Total Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 96.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 148,440 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 0.5% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 102.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 400,626 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.1% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 106.6% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $403.48 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $297.45 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $391.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

