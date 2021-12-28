Investment Management of Virginia LLC Lowers Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 9,885.7% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 314,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,911,000 after purchasing an additional 311,597 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 18.8% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 55.0% during the second quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 80,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 28,676 shares during the period. Finally, CNA Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 37.5% in the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 55,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Progressive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.29.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $4,645,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $318,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 70,690 shares of company stock worth $7,193,122 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $103.32 on Tuesday. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.19.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Progressive’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.