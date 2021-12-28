Investment Management of Virginia LLC Purchases 1,950 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,493,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,698,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,732,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,622,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481,143 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,539,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,466 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,939,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,082,000 after acquiring an additional 902,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,085,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,610,000 after acquiring an additional 820,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPW opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.88. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.52.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $390.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.24 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.67%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

