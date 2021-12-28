IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Sells $471,100.00 in Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $471,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ IRMD traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.48. 32,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,241. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.37 and its 200-day moving average is $36.14. IRadimed Co. has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $48.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.00 million, a P/E ratio of 99.83 and a beta of 0.84.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. IRadimed had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IRadimed Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on IRMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of IRadimed in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IRadimed in the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IRadimed in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of IRadimed in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

About IRadimed

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

