Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Isabella Bank Corporation is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state chartered community bank. It offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. Isabella Bank Corporation is based in MT. PLEASANT, Mich. “

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Isabella Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

ISBA stock opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Isabella Bank has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The firm has a market cap of $195.70 million and a P/E ratio of 15.12.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Isabella Bank had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $16.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Isabella Bank will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Isabella Bank Company Profile

Isabella Bank Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Isabella Bank. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, cash management services, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay services, and automated teller machines.

