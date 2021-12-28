iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Bought by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AOR opened at $57.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.49. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $51.79 and a 12 month high of $57.82.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

