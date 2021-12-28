iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Abundance Wealth Counselors’ Largest Position

Abundance Wealth Counselors trimmed its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 98.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 644,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,149,990 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 28.0% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $47,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 435,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,572,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after buying an additional 17,766 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 41,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,301,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,973,000 after purchasing an additional 930,181 shares during the period. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 264,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,769,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.86. The stock had a trading volume of 6,935,256 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.33 and its 200-day moving average is $75.66. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

