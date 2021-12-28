iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6,405.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $76.02 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $60.84 and a twelve month high of $76.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

