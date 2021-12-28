iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Fortress Wealth Group LLC

Fortress Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 0.8% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,140,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,840,000 after purchasing an additional 824,242 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1,214.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 841,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,817,000 after buying an additional 777,061 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,928,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,429,000 after buying an additional 626,600 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,226,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2,947.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 558,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after buying an additional 539,732 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $80.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,748,946 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.34.

