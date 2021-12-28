iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 53,313 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,521,938 shares.The stock last traded at $67.01 and had previously closed at $66.48.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.51.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

