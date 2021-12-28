iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 82.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,787,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,987 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,067,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,485 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,166,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,074,343,000 after acquiring an additional 996,664 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,772,342,000 after acquiring an additional 696,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,420,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,887,000 after acquiring an additional 456,326 shares during the last quarter.

MUB opened at $116.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.73. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $115.12 and a 1 year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

