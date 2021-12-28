iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by PRW Wealth Management LLC

PRW Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,411 shares during the quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 871.5% during the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 597,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,865,000 after purchasing an additional 536,407 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,081,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,019,000 after purchasing an additional 510,435 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,526,000 after purchasing an additional 363,977 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,760.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 374,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,842,000 after purchasing an additional 361,042 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,700,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,447,850,000 after purchasing an additional 326,909 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $308.97. 9,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,016. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $226.77 and a twelve month high of $311.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.46.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

