iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Position Increased by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Motco grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 7,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $224.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.49. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $190.94 and a 12 month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

