iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Bought by PRW Wealth Management LLC

PRW Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 392.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortress Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 986.6% in the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 16,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 14,976 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 171.1% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

IWV stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $279.58. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,851. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $272.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.49. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.36 and a fifty-two week high of $279.45.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.