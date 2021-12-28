iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $85.06

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $85.06 and last traded at $84.83, with a volume of 128370 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.81.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,976,000 after purchasing an additional 304,151 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,718,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,648,000 after buying an additional 341,716 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,215,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,258,000 after buying an additional 175,499 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,383,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,503,000 after buying an additional 24,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,062,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,898,000 after buying an additional 210,305 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

