iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 12,051 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 12,434 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 85,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,579,000 after buying an additional 15,107 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 319,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,128,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $156.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.10. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $125.25 and a 12 month high of $156.03.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

