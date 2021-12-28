iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $115.02 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.79 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.34.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

