iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 722,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,067 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $20,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 24.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,761,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,696,000 after buying an additional 1,347,142 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,492,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,869,000 after buying an additional 1,666,906 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 22.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,346,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,432,000 after buying an additional 793,783 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,422,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5,089.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,335,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 3,271,207 shares in the last quarter.

IYE opened at $30.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.96 and its 200-day moving average is $28.84. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $32.58.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

