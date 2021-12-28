James Halstead (LON:JHD) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $554.95

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 554.95 ($7.46) and traded as high as GBX 566.40 ($7.61). James Halstead shares last traded at GBX 557 ($7.49), with a volume of 25,972 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 554.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.15) per share. This is a positive change from James Halstead’s previous dividend of $4.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. James Halstead’s payout ratio is 0.86%.

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. The company was founded in 1914 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

