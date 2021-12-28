James T. Treace Sells 6,437 Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director James T. Treace sold 6,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $112,390.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of TMCI opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 12.62 and a quick ratio of 11.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.70 and a 200 day moving average of $25.28. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $37.17.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.06 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TMCI shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

