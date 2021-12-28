Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 2,037 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 9.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 2,535.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 147.5% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 53.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 120.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.81.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $300,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $1,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,206,064. 5.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MGM opened at $45.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.76. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $27.81 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 2.38.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.77%.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

