Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 827 Shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 18.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 1.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 117,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 9.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 32,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the third quarter worth $502,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the third quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

HQL stock opened at $19.64 on Tuesday. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $22.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Profile

Tekla Life Sciences Investors operates as a closed-end investment fund or Investment trust. The firm engages in the investment in the life sciences industry. It invests in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals and healthcare information technology and services.

