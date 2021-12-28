Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,321 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in 2U were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in 2U in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 42.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 19.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the second quarter valued at about $234,000.

In related news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $1,913,913.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $103,243.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of 2U from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

Shares of TWOU stock opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. 2U, Inc. has a one year low of $19.66 and a one year high of $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.92.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $232.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

2U Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

