Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 575,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,450,000 after purchasing an additional 52,165 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,336,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 189.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 52,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 172.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 36,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COM opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $24.78 and a 1-year high of $33.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.23.

