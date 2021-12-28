Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) by 83.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,986 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter worth $101,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter worth $109,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XYLD opened at $51.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.20. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $51.08.

