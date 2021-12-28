Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 6,218 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vontier by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,901,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,059,000 after purchasing an additional 242,723 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vontier by 4.2% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,512,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,174,000 after buying an additional 260,822 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vontier by 11.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,607,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,122,000 after buying an additional 480,899 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vontier by 41.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,328,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,021,000 after buying an additional 1,274,371 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vontier by 13.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,080,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,934,000 after buying an additional 494,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

Shares of VNT opened at $30.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.37.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Vontier had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 154.60%. The firm had revenue of $768.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.88%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VNT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Vontier in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.63.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.