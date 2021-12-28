Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Up to $20.26

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.26, but opened at $20.85. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $20.98, with a volume of 105 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Janux Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.86.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 891.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:JANX)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

