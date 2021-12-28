JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) will report earnings per share of $0.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. JELD-WEN reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

In other news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $2,690,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 13,596 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $367,907.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,346 shares of company stock worth $3,531,551 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in JELD-WEN in the third quarter worth $35,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in JELD-WEN by 46.2% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in JELD-WEN in the second quarter worth $53,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in JELD-WEN in the third quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in JELD-WEN in the first quarter worth $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JELD stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.05. The company had a trading volume of 25,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,593. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.81. JELD-WEN has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $31.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

