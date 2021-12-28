JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Receives $46.78 Consensus PT from Analysts

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.78.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JKS shares. Roth Capital reduced their target price on JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. CICC Research upgraded JinkoSolar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on JinkoSolar in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,598,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,058,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,394 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,230,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,392,000 after acquiring an additional 37,889 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,226,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,734,000 after acquiring an additional 52,417 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,113,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,368,000 after acquiring an additional 173,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar stock opened at $42.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. JinkoSolar has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $76.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.59.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

