Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Trading 3.8% Higher

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY)’s share price traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.59 and last traded at $7.56. 34,852 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,965,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.28.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.18.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Joby Aviation Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Joby Aviation news, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra bought 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $979,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $251,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOBY. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,233,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 29.63% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile (NYSE:JOBY)

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.