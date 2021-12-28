Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.64). Jounce Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 126.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($0.83). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($0.82). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Jounce Therapeutics.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.15). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.73) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jounce Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.19.

Jounce Therapeutics stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.31. The company had a trading volume of 179,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,670. Jounce Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The company has a market cap of $425.84 million, a P/E ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.20.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total transaction of $15,922,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 25.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 25,811 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 184.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 73.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 376,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 158,900 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,374,000. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

