Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Brokerages expect Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.41) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the highest is ($0.37). Kala Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.55) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 141.93% and a negative net margin of 1,085.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share.

KALA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 27,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $49,676.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,591 shares of company stock worth $89,264. 30.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 366.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 310.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 8,145 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $58,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $37,000. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.22. 7,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average of $3.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $9.97.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.