Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2021

Brokerages expect Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.41) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the highest is ($0.37). Kala Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.55) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 141.93% and a negative net margin of 1,085.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share.

KALA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 27,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $49,676.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,591 shares of company stock worth $89,264. 30.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 366.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 310.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 8,145 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $58,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $37,000. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.22. 7,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average of $3.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $9.97.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA)

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.