Keel Point LLC Acquires 193 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,956,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,415,353,000 after acquiring an additional 662,580 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 9.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,373,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,654,562,000 after buying an additional 360,691 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,355,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,644,090,000 after acquiring an additional 214,529 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,530,306,000 after acquiring an additional 26,557 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,001,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,135,669,000 after acquiring an additional 446,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

LMT opened at $350.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $96.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $396.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $342.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.72.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

