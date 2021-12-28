Keel Point LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Keel Point LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 311,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,825,000 after purchasing an additional 19,083 shares during the period. SAM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,605,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,011,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $84.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.02. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.15 and a fifty-two week high of $86.61.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

