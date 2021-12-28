Keel Point LLC Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Keel Point LLC cut its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,791 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,538,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,836,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,360,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,035,000.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH opened at $148.85 on Tuesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $159.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.38.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.