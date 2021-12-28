Keel Point LLC Raises Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Keel Point LLC boosted its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth $50,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 2,132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 627,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,929,000 after buying an additional 599,135 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the second quarter worth about $214,000. 63.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $413,346,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total value of $5,039,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock valued at $461,447,973. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BX opened at $135.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.99. The company has a market cap of $92.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.39.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.81%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.