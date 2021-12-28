Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.20. Kimball International shares last traded at $10.19, with a volume of 79,164 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.77. The company has a market capitalization of $374.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.38 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $156.61 million during the quarter. Kimball International had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 2.16%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio is -450.00%.

In related news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe bought 5,000 shares of Kimball International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $52,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Kimball International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Kimball International by 4.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Kimball International by 16.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Kimball International by 7.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Kimball International by 57.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Kimball International Company Profile (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Kimball International, Inc engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

