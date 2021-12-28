Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on January 14th

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.188 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Kirkland Lake Gold has increased its dividend payment by 1,691.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Kirkland Lake Gold has a payout ratio of 21.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kirkland Lake Gold to earn $3.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

KL traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.16. 9,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,222. Kirkland Lake Gold has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.64.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $666.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.31 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 34.70% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.13% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $14,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KL. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.84.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

