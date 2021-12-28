KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $462.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.72% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “KLA is benefiting from increased customer demand across each of the major product group. Further, growing investments by the customers across multiple nodes are driving the company’s growth in the Foundry & Logic market. Additionally, strengthening installed base, higher utilization rates and expanding service opportunities in the trailing edge are aiding the Services business. Moreover, high exposure to 5G mobile & infrastructure and growing demand in automotive remain tailwinds. Further, solid momentum in wafer fabrication equipment remains a positive factor. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis. However, uncertainties related to the coronavirus pandemic remain concerns. Also, supply chain disruptions are major headwinds. Further, mounting expenses are negatives for the company.”

KLAC has been the subject of several other research reports. KGI Securities raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $399.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.35.

KLAC stock traded down $7.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $432.91. The stock had a trading volume of 14,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,195. KLA has a 1-year low of $252.02 and a 1-year high of $441.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $65.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $397.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.97.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that KLA will post 21.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in KLA by 17.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,710,000 after purchasing an additional 11,022 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 7.1% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in KLA by 22.5% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 12,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

