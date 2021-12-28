Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,564,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,449 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $120,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Kohl’s by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,785,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,732,000 after buying an additional 249,484 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the second quarter worth $305,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Kohl’s by 6.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 581,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,054,000 after buying an additional 32,797 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the third quarter worth $1,657,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KSS shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kohl’s from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on Kohl’s from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen raised their price target on Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

NYSE:KSS opened at $50.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.59.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is 15.58%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

