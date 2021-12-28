Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Sets New 1-Year High at $56.90

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.90 and last traded at $56.33, with a volume of 13537 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.65.

Several analysts have weighed in on RDSMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Koninklijke DSM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Koninklijke DSM from €189.00 ($214.77) to €195.00 ($221.59) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, ING Group upgraded Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke DSM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 45.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.83.

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

