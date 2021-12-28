Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Sets New 12-Month High at $56.90

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.90 and last traded at $56.33, with a volume of 13537 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.65.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RDSMY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. ING Group upgraded Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Koninklijke DSM from €189.00 ($214.77) to €195.00 ($221.59) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Koninklijke DSM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.11. The company has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 45.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

