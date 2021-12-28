Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $651.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) will post $651.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $653.00 million and the lowest is $649.99 million. Korn Ferry posted sales of $475.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full year sales of $2.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Korn Ferry.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $639.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.67 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

KFY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,953. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.37. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $84.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 100.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 90.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 59.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Korn Ferry (KFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.