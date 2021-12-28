Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $15.35 Million Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $15,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 333.3% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADM opened at $66.07 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.17. The firm has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.18.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

